Disney Welcomes New Baby Tiger at Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time in seven years, Animal Kingdom welcomed a Sumatran tiger cub to its theme park.

The birth of the critically endangered cub named Basko has a significant impact, as there are less than 600 Sumatran tigers in the wild.

Sohni, the mom, was closely monitored during her pregnancy by the animal care professionals at Disney.

Sumatran tiger cubs need their mother’s care until they are around 18-24 months old.

This means guests will be able to see Basko grow alongside mom when they’re both ready to join Maharajah Jungle Trek in early 2025.

