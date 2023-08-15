The tropics are getting more active with 2 tropical waves in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics are getting more active as we head deeper into hurricane season.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said there are two tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic that have a low chance of developing.

The first tropical wave is surrounded by dry air, which will limit its development.

Shields said a second wave, just coming off the coast of Africa, has a better chance to develop. But if it does, it is likely forecast to stay out to sea.

“The tropics are getting more active, but there are currently no threats,” Shields said.

