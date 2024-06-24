Tropics Update: Disturbance in the Gulf will move ashore

ORLANDO, Fla. — The last of the disturbances we’ve been tracking over the past couple of weeks will move ashore into Mexico soon.

With the disturbance making its way ashore, this will prevent it from forming into a tropical depression or storm.

There is still a flood threat that will continue with the disturbance for parts of Mexico.

For now, no other tropical systems look to develop in the Tropical Atlantic.

Stay with channel 9 for the latest on the tropics.

