System trying to organize in Atlantic nearly 3 months before start of hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — This is not the early activity we want to see before the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season starts.

The National Hurricane Center said a non-tropical low is being tracked in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

The area is around 700 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands.

The system has a 10% chance of development over the next several days.

The disorganized area of showers and storms is producing gale-force winds Tuesday morning.

Additional development of this system is not expected, but high seas for portions of the open Atlantic can be expected.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group