One person dead after multiple vehicles crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One person died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 Southbound in Brevard County around 8:46 A.M. on Saturday.

The crash involved a Toyota Tundra, a semi tractor-trailer and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Troopers report that the adult male driver of the Toyota Tundra was taken to Parrish Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

All southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 230 are currently blocked as a result of the crash.

Authorities are present at the scene managing the situation. The crash is currently under investigation. FHP says the incident has caused significant disruption on I-95 Southbound and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group