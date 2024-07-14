Trump assassination attempt: What we know about shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The FBI has confirmed the identity of the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

The weapon used by Crooks, an “AR-style rifle,” was recovered at the scene.

Secret Service said agents fatally shot Crooks, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue at a farm show in Butler, Pennsylvania.

One attendee was killed and two spectators were critically injured, authorities said. All were identified as men.

Two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press investigators believe the weapon was bought by the father of Crooks, at least six months ago.

Records also show Crooks was registered as a Republican voter in Pennsylvania, but federal campaign finance reports also show he gave $15 to a progressive political action committee on Jan. 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden was sworn into office.

The officials said federal agents were still working to understand when and how Crooks obtained the gun and gather additional information about him as they worked to try to identify a possible motive.

The investigation is focused on Crooks. Officials were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

