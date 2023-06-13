Trump supporters take buses from Orlando to Miami to rally at federal courthouse

ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of supporters for former president Donald Trump headed to Miami from Orlando on Tuesday.

The Florida Republican Assembly took two buses down to South Florida earlier Tuesday morning.

More than 40 Trump supporters gathered on the buses and some were met by one heckler in the parking lot.

The supporters were from all over Central Florida and some said they have been told before to not talk with “the media.”

They plan to show their support for Trump as he appears in federal court on charges related to the handling of classified documents.

Channel 9 has a crew outside of the federal courthouse in Miami and will provide updates on Trump’s appearance on Eyewitness News.

