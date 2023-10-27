Trunk or Treat events around Central Florida now through Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. — Plenty of cities, counties, and Central Florida businesses are now hosting Halloween Trick or Treat events through Halloween night.

Orange County

Orlando

The Orlando Police Department is hosting a Spook-tacular Trunk or Treat event on Monday, Oct. 30, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

OPD patrol cars will be decked out for Halloween and kids can go from trunk to trunk collecting sweet treats.

This event is free and open to all members of our community.

Winter Park

Winter Park has multiple events starting this weekend.

Winter Park’s Park Avenue District is hosting Trick or Treat Park Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Families can enjoy a trick-or-treat experience as they stroll along Park Avenue.

Also, on Saturday, Winter Park Village will hold its Halloween Bash from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Participating merchants will hand out candy and attendees can take part in a costume contest.

End the night bt the Central Park Stage with Big Band Boo on the Ave, hosted by Winter Park Rotary Club.

The free concert starts at 7:00 p.m.

Dezerland Action Park

Dezerland Action Park is hosting Cosplay and Cars Halloween Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event will bring together car lovers and cosplayers for a car show and other fun activities, a costume and cosplay contest, and they guarantee lots of candy.

Central Florida Zoo

You still have time to take part in the Zoo Boo Bash, presented by Orlando Health.

The event runs for one more weekend this Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $23.95 for adults, $19.95 for seniors, $17.95 for kids 3-years-old to 12-years-old and free for children 2 and under.

Aloma Bowl

The entertainment centers will each bring back their popular Trunk or Treat events on Saturday, Oct. 28. Aloma Bowl, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Guests interested in the car decoration contest can contact Jennifer at JSerowchak@alomabowlingcenters.com.

Those who sign up in advance will receive a “ghoulish gift” and can take home the $250 prize.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat Event on Saturday night, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Deputies and their vehicles will be dressed up for the occasion. The event will take place at the OCSO Central Operations Center, 2500 W. Colonial Drive.





Seminole County

Sanford

Airport Lanes in Sanford will host a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Guests interested in the car decoration contest can email Lyuknavage@alomabowlingcenters.com.

Those who sign up in advance will receive a “ghoulish gift” and can take home the $250 prize.

Winter Springs

Winter Springs’s 17th annual Hometown Harvest, presented by Orlando Health, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Central Winds Park.

The city will have free hayrides, bounce houses, trunk or treat, and Winter Springs Got Talent competition.

Osceola County

Kissimmee

The 4th annual Promenade at Sunset Walk Halloween Kids’ Trick-or-Treating and Car & Truck Show will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

The event is presented by Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando™ Sunset Walk and Margaritaville Resort Orlando and will have over two dozen candy locations, and show cars and trucks distributing treats.

There is also a competition for Best Halloween Themed Rides.

This is free, family and pet-friendly, but you can reserve a spot here.

Brevard County

Palm Bay

The City of Palm Bay’s Recreation Department is hosting the annual Fall Fest Event on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., at Fred Poppe Regional Park, 1951 Malabar Rd N.W.

The event will have a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, hayrides, music, crafts, and games.

Trunk-or-treat vendors and businesses interested in sponsoring the event should contact Daniel Waite at (321) 726-2760 or via email at Daniel.waite@palmbayflorida.org.

Volusia County

Daytona Beach

The City of Daytona Beach will host their third annual Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

The event will be held at City Island Park, 113 Jackie Robinson Parkway, and hosted by Zone 4 City Commissioner Stacy Cantu.

Kids can trick or treat around decorated vehicles and enjoy free games, face painting and a costume contest.

For more information, call 386-671-8337.

Flagler County

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a drive-through Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, FL.

"Our Trunk-or-Treat event is a fun and safe place for children and adults to join in on the Halloween fun,” Sheriff Staly noted. “FCSO’s" Community Engagement team has worked hard to put this event together and we hope you join us for a ‘spooktacular’ evening!”

Attendees can stay in their cars while Flagler County Sheriff’s Office personnel and Sheriff Woody and Jessie (A.K.A. Sheriff Rick Staly and his wife Debbie) hand out treats.

City of Bunnell

The City of Bunnell and First Baptist Christian Academy hold their Annual Trunk or Treat event around Lake Lucille, 200 S Church St, Bunnell, on Oct. 27, starting at 5:00 p.m.

Lake County

Leesburg

Lake Port Square, 701 Port Square Health Center, will host a Trunk or Treat Event on Monday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m..

The independent living community hopes to give back to the community by offering a safe Halloween event.

Groveland

The City of Groveland is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 4:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at Lake David Park, 450 S. Lake Ave, Groveland, FL 34736.

Customed attendees and their pets could win prizes.

For more details, check out the City of Grovelands events site.

