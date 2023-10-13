Tupperware stock is up again; here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando-based Tupperware Brands Corp. stock climbed by 27.33% on Oct. 11, a day after the company disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing an amendment to an existing credit agreement. The filing gives the company more time to deliver its annual audited financial statements.

Tupperware media relations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before this uptick, an artificial intelligence-driven stock analysis website, Stockscan, predicted on Sept. 18 that by January 2024, Tupperware stock would be up by 622.52%. However, the climb has not been steady, with stock prices continually shifting. What’s more, unsteady market conditions have meant that AI’s predictions keep changing, too.

