Turtle rescued in Florida named in honor of recent Florida Panther’s win

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — A Marine Life Center in South Florida is celebrating the Florida Panther’s Stanley Cup win.

The victory has inspired the name of its newest resident.

Stanley, a sub-adult green sea turtle, was rescued by the Loggerhead Marinelife Center after being found very anemic and weak.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center CEO Andy DeHart said after the panther’s win, the name was a no-brainer.

“I’m a diehard Panthers fan, diehard hockey fan. Seeing the energy around hockey here in South Florida, we figured okay let’s wait. Let’s see what happens with this game before we name this patient. And it turned out it was a great time to name this turtle, Stanley,” DeHart said.

Stanley will undergo weeks of treatment before being released back into the ocean.

