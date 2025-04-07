Troopers search for biker who fired shots at driver on I-4

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the motorcycle rider who fired multiple shots into a passing car.

Troopers said the shooting happened Sunday morning on Interstate 4 in the Tampa area.

Investigators said the driver recorded the confrontation with the biker.

One of the motorcyclists pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Several bullets hit the Honda, but thankfully, the driver was not injured.

Troopers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

