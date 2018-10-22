Two shot at apartment complex near Ocoee, deputies say

OCOEE, Fla. - Two people were shot at an apartment complex near Ocoee on Sunday evening, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the Wellesley apartment complex near the corner of Good Homes Road and Colonial Drive.
Only one of the two people shot was transported to the hospital, firefighters said. That person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to fire rescue officials.
Deputies did not identify the victims who were shot.
Deputies did not say if they are searching for any suspects.
The investigation is still active.
