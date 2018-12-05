UCF Cyber Defense Team wins national cybersecurity competition

ORLANDO, Fla. - A team from the University of Central Florida in Orlando won a national cybersecurity competition.
UCF's Collegiate Cyber Defense Team won the U.S. Department of Energy's CyberForce National Competition last weekend.
Related Headlines
UCF was one of 66 teams selected to compete.
During the competition, teams have to defend a simulated oil transportation network, a power delivery system and a computing system against attacks from experts at the nation's national labs, the private sector and the U.S. National Guard.
The goal of the competition is to develop the next-generation of cyber security experts.
Can't stop, won't stop 🏆— UCF (@UCF) December 4, 2018
That's a national championship for our @UCFCECS Cyber Defense Team @HackUCF at the @ENERGY #DOECyberforce competition this past weekend!https://t.co/551fIcgGr0
In November, Lockheed Martin announced that it developed a Cyber Innovation Center built to encourage UCF students to go into the growing field of cybersecurity.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cybersecurity jobs in the U.S. are growing at four times the national job rate.
Florida is one of the top states offering jobs in the cybersecurity field.
Weblinks: Search for jobs at Lockheed Martin
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman shoots, kills escaped inmate after he kicks in her door, deputies say
- Woman accused of dumping hot grease on victim during dispute
- Photo could help ID girl 45 years after remains found in Seminole County
- Watch: Lexus crashes into Orlando pond after driver jumps out window
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}