UCF Cyber Defense Team wins national cybersecurity competition

    By: Kelly Healey , The Associated Press

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A team from the University of Central Florida in Orlando won a national cybersecurity competition.

    UCF's Collegiate Cyber Defense Team won the U.S. Department of Energy's CyberForce National Competition last weekend.

    UCF was one of 66 teams selected to compete.

    During the competition, teams have to defend a simulated oil transportation network, a power delivery system and a computing system against attacks from experts at the nation's national labs, the private sector and the U.S. National Guard.

    The goal of the competition is to develop the next-generation of cyber security experts.

    In November, Lockheed Martin announced that it developed a Cyber Innovation Center built to encourage UCF students to go into the growing field of cybersecurity.

    According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cybersecurity jobs in the U.S. are growing at four times the national job rate.

     

    Florida is one of the top states offering jobs in the cybersecurity field.

     

