UCF cybersecurity team to compete at Kennedy Space Center this weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As the world goes digital, the need for cyber protection is growing.

One local university’s students are preparing to show off their skills this weekend.

The University of Central Florida Collegiate Cybersecurity Competition Team will go head–to–head with seven other universities from the region.

The 2024 Southeast Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition will be at the Kennedy Space Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Students will demonstrate how well they can protect a company’s network. The teams are scored on how they can respond to outside threats, balance security needs in a business and maintain servers.

Officials said the skills students learn at this competition will make them stand out to future employers.

“We’re sending our best of our best students,” said Tom Nedorost, an associate computer science instructor at UCF.

A winner will be announced on Sunday.

In Florida, there are over 63,000 people already working in cyber positions.

