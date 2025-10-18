UCF hammers WVU 45-13 on Homecoming

ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF hammered West Virginia on Homecoming weekend 45-13 to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Knights (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) also won their first game in the month of October since 2022.

Tayven Jackson got the start at quarterback and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Chris Domercant in the first quarter to open up a 14-0 lead. Both scores came on fourth down.

This catch from Marcus Burke 🔥



Sensational one-handed grab. pic.twitter.com/fdeCcBfWOJ — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) October 18, 2025

UCF led 14-7 at halftime and poured it on down the stretch. Running back Jaden Nixon scored touchdown runs of twelve and 83 yards to open up a 35-7 lead.

The Knights now enter their bye week before visiting Baylor November 1.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group