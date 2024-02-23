UCF lands its largest pledge ever for big football facility project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A blockchain executive has given UCF Athletics its biggest single cash pledge ever.

Taylor A. Gerring, co-founder of the Ethereum Foundation and a 2005 University of Central Florida graduate, has donated $5.5 million to help fund the construction of a football administration and coaches’ building at the Hagle Football Gateway project, which involves fan and athlete facilities improvements near the university’s football stadium.

“Our competitive success on the field is very important to the comprehensive growth and progress of the university,” Gerring said in a prepared statement. “This is my way to do what I can in this moment of time as we enter the Big XII Conference. There’s a lot of momentum and excitement behind that, and I hope to inspire other donors to jump in and help us reach the end goals we’re looking for.”

