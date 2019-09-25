UCF partners with United Abolitionists in fight to end human trafficking

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida will announce a partnership to help stop human trafficking.
The UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management in Orlando is teaming up with United Abolitionist, an agency that fights against slavery and exploitation, to train “future leaders of the hospitality industry to combat human trafficking in hospitality, tourism, events, attractions, hotels and on campus.”
Last year, UCF established the Center for the Study of Human Trafficking and Modern Slavery to address the growing human trafficking problem in Central Florida and around the world.
The Florida Department of Health estimates up to 4 million people are victims of human trafficking worldwide every year.
The Department of Health said children and adults can be victims of human trafficking, and “If you see something, say something.”
- Anyone with information regarding suspected human trafficking of a child in Florida, please call the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE (1-800-962-2873).
- Anyone with information on suspected human trafficking of an adult in the United States, or of a child outside of Florida, please call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-7888.
- Text HELP to 233733 (BEFREE) to get help for victims and survivors of human trafficking, or to connect with local services.
Visit the National Human Trafficking Hotline online: https://humantraffickinghotline.org
