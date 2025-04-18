UCF reacts to FSU shooting tragedy with support services, increased security

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida is reacting to the tragedy at Florida State University.

UCF posted a message on its X account that reads, in part, “We stand in solidarity with the FSU community during this impossibly difficult time, sending our strength and support as they navigate the aftermath of this tragedy.”

The post also noted that students and staff may notice an increase of officers patrolling the UCF campus.

UCF said it is making resources available Friday for students and staff who may feel uneasy after the shooting at FSU.

There will be a space available for reflection and support in the Magnolia Room of the Live Oaks Events Center from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Friday.

