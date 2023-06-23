Local

UCF receives $10M from area hospitals to build new nursing school

By WFTV.com News Staff, Ryan Lynch, Steven Ryzewski, Alex Soderstrom and Richard Bilbao

Video: Local hospital systems work with UCF to tackle nursing shortage Local hospital systems are working with the University of Central Florida to take on Florida’s growing nurse shortage. (WFTV)

By WFTV.com News Staff, Ryan Lynch, Steven Ryzewski, Alex Soderstrom and Richard Bilbao

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

In another market, two competing health systems likely wouldn’t collaborate on an issue like a nursing shortage.

Read: Titanic tourist sub: What is a ‘catastrophic implosion?’

But here, collaboration beat out competitiveness, said Alexander Cartwright, president of the University of Central Florida — the Orlando-based public research university.

Central Florida’s nonprofit health care giants AdventHealth and Orlando Health each contributed $5 million to UCF to become two of its inaugural “Pegasus Partners.”

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read