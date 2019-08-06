0 UCF sorority suspended after GroupMe chat reveals potential misconduct

ORLANDO, Fla. - 9 Investigates found out a sorority at the University of Central Florida was just suspended, after the Office of Student Conduct launched an investigation into a group chat involving dozens of members.

Alpha Delta Pi was notified of the suspension two weeks ago. The University has not determined whether they will be barred from participating in formal recruitment, which is set to begin in two weeks.

A hearing is set for next week, according to University leaders.

9 Investigates obtained a copy of the group chats in question, which include allegations of sharing a half-naked photo of an Alpha Delta Pi member.

UCF leaders are investigating claims of falsification of records, alcohol and drug related violations, and academic misconduct after the group chat revealed members offering to pay other students to do homework, and the sale of driver's licenses to members under the age of 21.

One of the chapter's own members blew the whistle on what she described as morality and safety issues in an email to university staff.

The now former member, who was not identified, described a screenshot of a member who was naked from the waist down, noting the "subject of the photo is inebriated at the time of capture."

That whistleblower wrote, "I will not stand for this behavior anymore… something needs to change."

Alpha Delta Pi's national executive office released this statement:

"We have learned of allegations of improper conduct by some members of the Zeta Omega chapter of Alpha Delta Pi at the University of Central Florida. The behavior in question does not align with our values or our high standards of academic excellence. Alpha Delta Pi's International Officers and Executive Office staff are working closely with the University to conduct a thorough investigation."

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.