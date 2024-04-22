UCF starts work on $60M Hagle Football Gateway project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

UCF Athletics started work April 17 on its $60 million Hagle Football Gateway project.

The university’s athletic department announced on Instagram it has begun the work needed to move one of its football practice fields to the east of the other one to make room for construction. Work started on the project as UCF Football ended spring practice April 12 with its annual scrimmage.

The Hagle Football Gateway will include the Taylor A. Gerring Football Center with offices for football staff, the Nicholson Plaza tailgate zone and the McNamara Cove area with a “recovery river” and hydrotherapy, as well as renovations to the Wayne Densch Sports Center such as an expanded locker room for the football team.

