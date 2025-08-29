Local

UCF survives upset scare from Jacksonville State in Frost’s return

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
Big 12 Preview Football FILE - UCF head coach Scott Frost speaks during the Big 12 NCAA college football media days in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (LM Otero/AP)
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Scott Frost’s first game back as the head coach at UCF, the Knights survived an upset scare from Jacksonville State 17-10.

Indiana transfer quarterback Tayven Jackson threw a 33-yard game-winning touchdown to DJ Black with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.

This game wrapped up just after midnight due to a two-hour lightning and weather delay in the first half.

UCF (1-0) stays at the Acrisure Bounce House to host North Carolina A&T September 6 at 7:00.

