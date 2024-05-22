UCF tops Cincinnati 6-5 to win program’s first Big 12 Tournament game

ARLINGTON, TX. — UCF catcher Danny Neri became the first player in Big 12 Tournament history to homer three times and the Knights beat Cincinnati 6-5 in eleven innings Tuesday night in their Big 12 Tournament debut.

Most NCAA Tournament projections have UCF in the field of 64 and a win like this goes a long way in solidifying that spot.

The Knights will play again Wednesday night or on Thursday depending on who wins the Texas vs Texas Tech game.

UCF built a 5-1 lead over Cincinnati thanks to three homers from Neri. Down 5-2 in the bottom of the ninth, the Bearcats scored three runs to force extra innings. In the top of the eleventh inning, Neri completed the hat trick with his third home run to seal the win for the Knights.

THE MAN OF THE MOMENT. DANNY NERI.



His first career three homer game could not have come at a better time. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vXnxwWVZSX — UCF Baseball (@UCF_Baseball) May 22, 2024

