WATCH LIVE: ULA to launch rocket carrying satellites for Amazon

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is set to send more satellites into orbit for Amazon.

The Kuiper 2 mission is expected to launch from Cape Canaveral on Monday morning.

ULA plans to use an Atlas 5 rocket to deploy the newest batch of satellites.

Those satellites will help Amazon create the “Project Kuiper” global internet network to rival SpaceX’s Starlink program.

The launch window is scheduled to open at 6:54 a.m.

Officials said the weather looks favorable for liftoff and at last report, ULA had not noted any other issues.

When the launch happens, you can watch it live HERE and on Channel 9 and TV27.

The U.S. Space Force weather squadron at Cape Canaveral predicts an 80 percent chance of acceptable weather for the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launch of Amazon's Kuiper 2 mission on Monday at 6:54 a.m. EDT (1054 UTC). Full details: https://t.co/Ek2EUc4kpn pic.twitter.com/4MH1bBSXxk — ULA (@ulalaunch) June 22, 2025

