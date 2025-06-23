Local

WATCH LIVE: ULA to launch rocket carrying satellites for Amazon

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
ULA Atlas 5 rocket at Cape Canaveral United Launch Alliance will send a rocket carrying satellites for Amazon from Cape Canaveral | ULA via X (United Launch Alliance)
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is set to send more satellites into orbit for Amazon.

The Kuiper 2 mission is expected to launch from Cape Canaveral on Monday morning.

ULA plans to use an Atlas 5 rocket to deploy the newest batch of satellites.

Those satellites will help Amazon create the “Project Kuiper” global internet network to rival SpaceX’s Starlink program.

The launch window is scheduled to open at 6:54 a.m.

Officials said the weather looks favorable for liftoff and at last report, ULA had not noted any other issues.

