Universal, Disney affordable housing projects expected to improve Orlando traffic

Joshua Wallack, who has more than 200 employees, has heard his share of excuses for being late to work. Traffic, he said, is one of the most common.

“[My employees] are being forced to rent farther and farther from the city center,” said Wallack, owner of Mango’s Tropical Café on International Drive and the Hollywood Plaza parking garage that soon will be home to Tom’s Watch Bar, a high-end sports bar concept. “These are service workers, mostly in their 20s and 30s, and they just can’t afford to live around here.”

This is one reason Wallack, a member of the International Drive Business Improvement District, is excited about Catchlight Crossings, a 1,000-unit affordable housing complex being built close to International Drive on land donated by Universal Orlando Resort.

