Universal Orlando offers 1st look at Epic’s Dark Universe attractions

Universal Orlando Resort on June 20 released details about one of the five sections in Epic Universe.

Dark Universe will tap into Universal’s history of classic horror films, bringing characters like Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster and The Wolf Man into a modern theme park setting.

From the looks of the released renderings, Universal Creative pulled out all the stops to bring story lines from films like “Dracula” and “Frankenstein” to life.

The monsters kept Universal in business during the Great Depression and managed to earn top spots in the hierarchy of imaginary creatures, justifying the company’s move to make them central to the new amusement park.

