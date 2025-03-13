Universal Orlando Resort opens single-day ticket options for Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — People excited to see a brand-new theme park now have more options.

Universal Orlando Resort has opened general admission single-day ticket options for its new Universal Epic Universe theme park.

Epic Universe will open on May 22, and the new single-day tickets will start on June 1.

Previously, only multi-day or pass-holder tickets were offered to the new park.

The tickets can be purchased online or through their app.

More information about Epic Universe can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group