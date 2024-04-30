Universal Orlando unveils ‘DreamWorks Land’ opening date, new parade and more

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is sharing more details about new additions to come to its theme parks this summer.

Universal says future guests need to mark their calendars for June 14.

That’s when “DreamWorks Land” is set to open at Universal Studios Orlando.

A new nighttime show called “CineSational” will also premiere that night.

Parkgoers will also be able to experience a new Harry Potter projection show in Islands of Adventure.

Universal said its new “Mega Movie Parade” will debut at Universal Studios on July 3.

