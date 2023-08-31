Universal’s latest patent may alter your depth perception

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Universal Orlando Resort’s latest patent application aims to enhance an illusion guests will see when on theme park rides or attractions.

The patent, dubbed “Size Changing Room Illusion System and Method,” would be used in interactive environments that can facilitate a shrinking-room effect. This technology stems from the increased sophistication and complexity of theme park rides where there is an expectation from users for more immersion, the patent application says.

The technology uses a series of optical panels and lighting to simulate the transitioning of a smaller room into larger sizes. “The method includes using a controller to control the first lighting and the second lighting to transition between illuminating the first group of perforated optics panels and illuminating the second group of perforated optics panels such that a visual illusion of transitioning between the first interior space and the second interior space is provided,” the application says.

