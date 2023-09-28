‘Unsubstantiated threat’ prompts lockdown during sports events at DeLand High School

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday evening while law enforcement officials investigated a possible threat.

Police haven’t shared any additional details on the nature of the threat or how it was received, but they’re describing it as unsubstantiated.

The school, which was being used for sports activities Wednesday night, was placed on a Code Red lockdown while the DeLand Police Department and Volusia Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat.

A “lockdown” is called anytime there’s an immediate threat to campus requiring additional security precautions. However, police say no actual threat has been found at the school.

According to the school’s athletics department, the Junior Varsity football and volleyball teams were scheduled to host competitions Wednesday night.

Witnesses say the attendees for each of the events were locked down in the school’s gym for the investigation.

An all clear has since been given and the lockdown lifted.

