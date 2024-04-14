Upcoming warm weather in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cool Sunday evening, although not as cool as last night.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said temperatures will gradually warm up through the week.

Starting Wednesday, Orlando will be in the 90s and should be the hottest week yet this year.

Next weekend, the heat will continue with a slight chance of daytime showers.

