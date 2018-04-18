Update: 22-year-old Seminole County woman found

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Update: Danielle Hodge has been found. She is speaking with investigators right now. Check back on wftv.com and Eyewitness News at noon for updates on this developing story.
UPDATE: 22-year-old Danielle Hodge has been located and is speaking to investigators to determine the circumstances of what took place.— Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) April 18, 2018
A search is underway for a missing and possibly endangered 22-year-old Seminole County woman, deputies said Wednesday.
Danielle Hodge, of unincorporated Oviedo, has not been seen since early Wednesday morning.
A friend told deputies she and Hodge went to Bullitt Bar at 33 E. Pine Street in downtown Orlando, where they met a man who offered to drive them to the Villas at Lakeside Condos in the 1900 block of Summer Club Drive in unincorporated Oviedo, investigators said.
The woman got out of the car, but Hodge, who appeared to be unconscious, remained in the backseat of the vehicle and the man drove off, deputies said.
The man is described as Hispanic, in his 30s with a buzz-cut hairstyle, and was driving a dark sedan.
Hodge is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds, with long, blonde hair. She was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, black shorts and black boots. She has a tattoo on her left shoulder of palm trees and had a small, black purse with her, deputies said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hodge and the man is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477).
