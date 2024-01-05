US Army Corps of Engineers to help with flooding prevention plan in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County congressman is sharing details about a plan to prevent flooding in Daytona Beach.

The Midtown neighborhood of Daytona Beach saw bad flooding during the 2022 hurricane season.

Rep. Michael Waltz said the city is weeks away from signing a historic agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

It will bring economists, biologists, and other experts together for a feasibility study.

“What’s amazing about these federal projects and what’s important, is that they are also buying the maintenance and repairs for the decades to follow,” Waltz said.

After the two-year study, construction on a long-term flooding fix could begin.

