City of Palm Bay says there is no issue with flooding in one neighborhood, but a resident disagrees

PALM BAY, Fla. — Cindy Wasden has lived in her Palm Bay home for the last decade.

She says over the last few years, she’s been dealing with flooding.

When Channel 9 came out in December, her yard was almost dry after a stretch of sunny weather, but these ditches still hold standing water.

It’s not new for Palm Bay, as the cars that were flooded at the draft system could not handle 12 inches of rain, but its infrastructure issues go back further than that.

In 2017, the city raised stormwater fees to repair and maintain the stormwater system of roughly 12,000 aging pipes and culverts.

But still, this can be seen all over the county, and Cindy says the issues on her street still continue.

She says someone in the city told her that these pipes were either clogged or had collapsed over the years.

But the city spokesperson said that it came out and inspected her complaints and sent us pictures of their own, saying inspectors found no area of deficiency with the trenching and told us that all pipes are clear, writing, “There is minimal standing water...which is normal as the swales are designed to hold any remaining water until it percolates into th” subsoils.”

Channel 9 asked the city if there were plans to replace the pipes in the area so the ditches could be closed.

We were told there is not, which means this will remain the fix for now.

Cindy is not happy about it.

“It’s going to continue,” she said. “I’ve been told they are not doing anything else, and we are just supposed to live like this.”

