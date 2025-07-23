US Senator pushes for federal laws to combat rising retail theft with stricter penalties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — U.S. Senator Ashley Moody is pushing for federal laws to fight retail theft, suggesting stricter punishments for organized theft groups.

Moody seeks to provide federal prosecutors with additional tools to combat and penalize organized theft rings, especially as retail theft rates have surged.

“Retail theft has increased dramatically,” said Senator Ashley Moody, emphasizing the need for federal action.

Three years prior, Florida legislators enacted laws classifying repeated retail thefts as second or third-degree felonies.

This state-level approach could serve as a model for federal legislation, as suggested by Moody.

