US Supreme Court rejects challenge against online sports betting law in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Online sports betting is closer to becoming a reality in Florida.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the state’s multi-billion-dollar agreement with the Seminole tribe.

That agreement would allow online sports betting throughout the state.

However, other betting businesses filed a lawsuit after the agreement was approved by federal officials.

The lawsuit argued the law only allowed betting on tribal lands.

But there are still other legal challenges to the agreement before it can go into effect.

