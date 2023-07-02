Valencia College, UCF provides more transfer student financial aid with 1.3M grant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Valencia College and the University of Central Florida will have additional funding for their student success partnership.

The schools received $1.3 million from the Helios Education Foundation this week to provide more financial support for transfer students.

The Helios grant will aid the UCF/Valencia Improving Student Success Task Force.

Read: Central Florida community reacts to UCF joining Big 12

This program will help students before and after their transition from Valencia to UCF, including:

$500 to use toward up to three Valencia common prerequisite courses.

For those with an Associate in Arts degree, $250 to use toward common prerequisite courses before transferring to UCF.

A $500 financial aid award for part-time students to continue their studies at UCF and supplement their financial aid in the transition from Valencia to UCF.

Read: Dawkins set to lead UCF men’s basketball program in brutal Big 12

The grant will support Valencia College DirectConnect transfer students in the Fall 2023, Spring 2024, and Summer 2024 semesters.

“DirectConnect to UCF is an important pathway to help students earn life-changing bachelor’s degrees and become part of the talent pipeline that fuels Central Florida’s industries,” said UCF President Alexander Cartwright. “Thanks to the support of Helios Education Foundation, more students will be well-prepared to launch or advance their careers faster, jump-starting innovation and serving our community.”

The DirectConnect to UCF partnership began in 2006, and over 42,000 UCF bachelor’s degrees have been awarded to Valencia College students.

Video: Local hospital systems work with UCF to tackle nursing shortage (WFTV)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group