Very hot Memorial Day: Near-record highs expected over holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to have a very hot Memorial Day.

Orlando will see a near-record high near 98 degrees Monday afternoon.

We will see lots of sunshine and only a small chance of a stray shower.

Highs in the mid-90s will stick around for the next few days.

Temperatures will drop some later in the week, with highs in the upper 80s.

Our rain chances will slightly pick up on Thursday and Friday with some afternoon storms.

