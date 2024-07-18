Veteran anchor, conservative pundit Lou Dobbs dies at 78

ORLANDO, Fla. — Veteran cable news anchor Lou Dobbs died Thursday at the age of 78.

Dobbs spent more than 20 years at CNN, joining at its inception in 1980 as anchor of the program “Moneyline.”

“Lou was one of the CNN originals who helped launch and shape the network,” a CNN spokesman said Thursday. “We are saddened to hear about his passing and extend our sincerest condolences to his wife Debi, children and his family.”

Dobbs left CNN in 2009 to help media mogul Rupert Murdoch launch the Fox Business, according to CNN.

Read: Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Lou Dobbs, the veteran news anchor who hosted programs on CNN and Fox News, has died at 78. He became one of Donald Trump's most vocal supporters in the media. https://t.co/w0OPWLV7bM pic.twitter.com/PR99kZdtsm — CNN (@CNN) July 18, 2024

He hosted “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Fox Business from 2011 to 2021, following two separate stints at CNN.

Fox News Media said in a statement that the network was saddened by Dobbs’ passing.

“An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry,” the statement said. “We are immensely grateful for his many contributions and send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Read: ‘An incredible visionary’: Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams dies at 84

A statement on Dobbs’ X account said that his “legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American.”

“Lou was a fighter till the very end -- fighting for what mattered to him the most: God, his family and the country,” the statement said.

Dobbs was a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, who took to Truth Social on Thursday to pay tribute to Dobbs.

Trump described him as “a friend and truly incredible journalist, reporter and talent.”

“He understood the world and what was happening better than others,” Trump said. “Lou was unique in so many ways and loved our country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed.”

Read: Trump assassination attempt: Photos show cellphone, transmitter found next to shooter’s body

Dobbs was named in a lawsuit against Fox News by Dominion Voting systems over lies told on the network about the 2020 presidential election.

A mediator in 2023 pushed the two sides toward a $787 million settlement, averting a trial.

Evidence showed that many Fox executives and on-air talent didn’t believe the allegations aired mostly on shows hosted by Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.

Lou Dobbs FILE - Lou Dobbs appears at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., on Feb. 24, 2024. Dobbs, the conservative political pundit and TV host who was a nightly presence on Fox Business Network for more than a decade, has died. His death was announced Thursday, July 18, 2024, in a post on his official X account. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP)

At the time, they feared angering Trump supporters in the audience with the truth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group