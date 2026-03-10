Veteran Brevard County teacher faces possible termination for alleged non-reporting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Daniel Bennett, a veteran Brevard Public Schools teacher and former Brevard Federation of Teachers’ President, is facing possible disciplinary action. District officials say he failed to report an allegation that two students engaged in sexual activity at Space Coast Junior/Senior High School.

According to the district, the alleged incident happened in September of last year while the students were supposed to be under Bennett’s supervision.

Bennett did not attend Tuesday’s Brevard County School Board meeting, but his attorney spoke on his behalf, saying BCSO and DCF investigators have cleared the teacher of wrongdoing.

“The Department of Children and Families has cleared Mr. Bennett, and as of 4:30 yesterday the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has cleared Mr. Bennett,” attorney Mark Levine told the board.

However, Brevard Public Schools says its internal investigation is still ongoing.

School board member Katye Campbell said the central issue for her is the alleged failure to report the claim.

“At least for me and the district, the most egregious error was the non-reporting,” Campbell said.

Levine told us the allegation surfaced months after the reported incident.

“This rumor was investigated and discussed by Mr. Bennett when it first came to his attention in January of this year, four months after the alleged incident took place,” Levine said.

The school board has placed Bennett on paid administrative leave while the case is reviewed. He still faces possible termination.

“I don’t think we would be having this conversation if there wasn’t something that should have happened that didn’t happen,” Campbell said.

