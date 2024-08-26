Victims of cyberattack at Florida Department of Health can apply for credit monitoring

ORLANDO, Fla. — The cyberattack victims at the Florida Department of Health can now get credit monitoring.

9 Investigates has been looking into that data breach in June.

Officials said hackers obtained medical records.

The Department of Health says cybercriminals also got access to social security numbers and driver’s license numbers.

The department is now notifying people who were potentially affected.

