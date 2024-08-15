PINE HILLS, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video Thursday of a deputy standoff following a domestic incident in Pine Hills last month.

On July 19, deputies said a man stabbed the mother of his child at a home on Colony Oaks Lane.

Channel 9 had a crew at the scene and watched as law enforcement urged the suspect to surrender in an hours-long standoff, but he refused.

The Sheriff’s Office said as deputies approached the door, they saw the man holding the child as a shield with a gun in his hand, and they feared for the safety of the child.

SWAT officers tried negotiating with him peacefully, as seen in the video.

Deputies then shot and killed the suspect, who investigators identified as 31-year-old Deshaun Dunmyer.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still investigating the shooting, along with OCSO.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any other details.

Bodycam video shows deputy shoot armed man during Pine Hills standoff The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video Thursday of a deputy standoff following a domestic incident in Pine Hills last month. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

