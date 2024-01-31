Video shows registered sex offender run from Port Orange officer, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Body-camera video shows the moment Port Orange police say a registered sex offender tried to run during a traffic stop.

Investigators say the video shows Sean Hendershot running from an officer.

Police said he had several warrants from both Saint Lucie and Dixie counties, for failing to report leaving a residence.

Officers say Hendershot gave them a fake name before he took off.

He was eventually caught and arrested.

