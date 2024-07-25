Virginia boy, 11, accused of making 21 fake 911 calls about shootings, bombs in Central Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy from Virginia is facing serious charges in Central Florida.

The child is accused of making more than 20 fake 911 calls about shootings and bombs in Flagler County.

This forced the school district to go on lock down for several days in a row back in May as the sheriff’s office investigated the threats.

When investigators searched the child’s devices at his home in Virginia, they found disturbing videos that displayed animal cruelty and child pornography.

They said he also admitted to other crimes like cyber sexual harassment and extortion. Sheriff Rick Staly said the child has shown no remorse and admitted to enjoying the attention.

Read: Hear from patient whose medical records got leaked in Florida health department data breach

The sheriff played 911 calls where the child said he shot his teacher in the head.

Staly said the child knew how to disguise his voice and hide his location.

“This is an example of domestic terrorism,” said Staly.

The child is accused of making similar calls in at least 7 other states. In Flagler County, the sheriff said each response to local schools cost the county tens of thousands of dollars.

Read: Judge sentences Orlando pastor to life for killing his estranged wife outside credit union

“Each case instilled fear and chaos in our teachers, students and parents with many keeping their children at home until the end of the school year,” said Staly.

The child is in custody in Virginia but the process to bring him to the Juvenile Justice Center in Volusia County has already begun.

State Attorney RJ Larizza said the child is facing multiple felony counts including tampering with evidence, making false reports of weapons of mass destruction or firearms and unlawful use of a communication device.

“I certainly hope and pray that there are ways to reach this kid. But I can guarantee you in the 7th circuit here in the great state of Florida, accountability will rule the day,” said Larizza.

Read: Strong tropical wave near Africa could develop next week

With the new school year just weeks away, law enforcement stood with school leaders and state lawmakers to send a message that this behavior won’t be tolerated.

Speaker Paul Renner was in attendance and pleaded with parents to pay attention to what kids are doing on their devices.

“A whole generation has been raised digitally and it has destroyed their lives and this is yet another tragic story of why we have to act,” said Renner.

Sheriff Staly said the child could be facing other charges in other states.

The state attorney is still going through evidence and said it’s not clear at this point if he will be charged as an adult.

He is scheduled to have a hearing in Virginia Friday and after that we will have a better idea of what comes next.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group