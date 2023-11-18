Visit Orlando unveils new mural, as part of holiday kick-off at Florida Mall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visit Orlando unveiled its “Unbelievably Real” mural at The Florida Mall on Thursday with a ribbon cutting and a visit from Santa Clause, just in time for the holiday season.

Designed by Orlando-based artist Clark Orr, the large-scale display, which is located at the main entrance, brings to life Orlando’s tourism highlights, from theme parks and beloved landmarks to elements of the region’s dining, arts, culture and technology scenes.

“The addition of this mural will not only enhance The Florida Mall’s current aesthetic but is a beautiful visual representation of everything Orlando has to offer our local community and visitors from around the world,” said Kevin Caulson, general manager of The Florida Mall. “We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Visit Orlando to bring this beautiful piece of art to life and celebrate this vibrant city with our shoppers.”

According to a news release, “the mural will act as an eye-catching photo backdrop for shoppers, adding to the multiple selfie stations peppered throughout the property for the bustling holiday season.”

“The partnership with Florida Mall gives us another opportunity to highlight the different aspects that make Orlando so unique,” said Danielle Hollander, chief marketing officer of Visit Orlando. “With this mural installation, Orlando gains another iconic location for visitors to stop by, while also serving as a reminder for locals of all that our destination has to offer.”

The “Unbelievably Real” brand platform was created in partnership with the Orlando Economic Partnership to speak to leisure visitors, meeting planners, workforce talent and business audiences.

