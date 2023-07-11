‘Void’ reappears at site of previous sinkhole in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials say a sinkhole that was closed 10 years ago appears to have reopened.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and county engineers responded to the county conservation property at 240 Faithway Drive in Seffner Monday after reports that a “void” had reappeared there.

They spent the afternoon Monday assessing the area to determine the full extent of the hole.

A sinkhole remediation contractor was called to the area Tuesday to determine what caused the hole to reopen and what they might do to fix it this time.

According to county officials, the void is in the same area as a 2013 sinkhole that reopened in 2015 even though it had been repaired with methods meant to prevent the void from expanding or reopening in the future.

The site will be closed to the public while the contractor drafts another plan to address the void.

County officials have notified residents in the area that they’ll be able to remain in their homes safely.

