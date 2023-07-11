Researchers announce sargassum bloom has left the Central Florida coastline

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Three-quarters of the sargassum bloom that threatened the Central Florida Coast has disappeared, according to oceanic researchers.

“Very little” sargassum remained around the Florida Keys on the Central east coast, according to researchers at the University of Florida.

The seaweed in the Atlantic Ocean had threatened to dump more seaweed along the Florida coastline, but reports are now that it has washed out to sea.

Dr. Brian Lapointe, a Florida Atlantic University Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute researcher, has studied this type of seaweed for years.

“Some have referred to it as ‘the blob,’ he said.

This sargassum, also known as wrack, can be beneficial for providing food and habitat for marine life.

Some people were very concerned about excessive amounts on the beach.

According to a news release from the University of Florida, they will continue to closely monitor and track Sargassum in each region, with more summary updates provided by the end of July 2023.

