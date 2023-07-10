Woman killed at Orlando apartment complex; suspect fatally shot during arrest in New Jersey

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 67-year-old woman was killed Friday evening at an Orlando apartment complex, and the 56-year-old man suspected of killing her was fatally shot Saturday in New Jersey, the Orlando Police Department said Monday.

Police were called shortly before 6:45 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex at Raper Dairy and Curry Ford roads after someone reported that a person was being attacked with a machete and a gun.

Investigators said they arrived at the scene within minutes and discovered Leonidas Duran lying unresponsive on grass at the apartment complex.

They said she had a gunshot wound and multiple lacerations, and her husband was discovered with a gunshot wound in the doorway of their apartment.

Duran was pronounced dead at the scene, and her husband was taken to a hospital and was stable.

Police said they quickly identified the suspect as Esteban De Jesus Jr., the adult son of Duran’s next-door neighbor.

De Jesus fled the scene, and an emergency warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located De Jesus shortly before 11:15 p.m. Saturday in Jersey City, New Jersey, and he was shot during his arrest.

He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he died while being treated.

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General is investigating De Jesus’ arrest and shooting death.

