FHP: Arrest 40-year-old for double fatal crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Leslie Madeleine Gehret, 40, for multiple charges after a double fatal crash Sunday in Orlando.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:05 p.m. at Lake Underhill Road and Rouse Road.

According to a news release, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Gehret, was traveling westbound on Lake Underhill Road and approached Rouse Road in the outside lane.

A Kia Soul was traveling eastbound on Lake Underhill Road in the left turn lane.

The driver of the Kia turned left at a green light and entered the intersection, but the Jeep driver did not stop at the red light.

Because of this, the Jeep hit the Kia and caused it to flip over.

Gehret was taken to Advent Health East Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kia driver, a 50-year-old man, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead. The passenger, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both victims were from Windsor, Colorado, per Troopers.

Gehret is facing two counts of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI 3rd violation within 10 years, which is a felony, driving with a suspended license causing death, and violation of probation.

She is expected to see an Orange County judge Monday afternoon.

