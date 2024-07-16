Uber drivers are quitting over reduced mileage pay

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rideshare drivers across America are quitting Uber because of declining earnings.
Experts say Uber has cut mileage rates from 99 cents per mile to 68 cents.
One driver in Florida said the change resulted in him getting $15 after a customer paid $37 for a trip to the airport.
He says that’s way down from when he started driving nearly a decade ago.
Since last year, the average driver pay for Uber has declined year-over-year by nearly 12% per trip.
