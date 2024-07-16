Uber drivers are quitting over reduced mileage pay

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rideshare drivers across America are quitting Uber because of declining earnings.

Experts say Uber has cut mileage rates from 99 cents per mile to 68 cents.

One driver in Florida said the change resulted in him getting $15 after a customer paid $37 for a trip to the airport.

Read: Deputies: Central Florida Uber driver kept stolen rental car running for weeks to avoid payments

He says that’s way down from when he started driving nearly a decade ago.

Since last year, the average driver pay for Uber has declined year-over-year by nearly 12% per trip.

Read: Accidents involving ride-share drivers can be tough road to navigate

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group